ASSATEAGUE – State Highway officials report a resurfacing project along Route 611 will soon be completed, but one business owner says he has lost thousands of dollars due to the project’s timing.

Two weeks ago, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) began a paving project along Route 611 between the Verrazano Bridge and Assateague Road, resulting in lane closures and significant delays during work hours.

With paving work now completed, SHA reports the remaining ling striping and marker and rumble strip installation will continue in the coming weeks.

“This portion of the project is a mobile operation and will require periodic moving lane closures,” said Shanteé Felix, SHA media relations manager. “We understand that this project presented an inconvenience to our roadway users, and we appreciate the public’s patience. The project is necessary to ensure years of safe and reliable use. The entire project is expected to be complete in the next two weeks, weather permitting.”

However, Assateague Island Surf Shop and Café owner Denny Riordon says the project has hindered business. He noted his shop lost tens of thousands of dollars in the days preceding Memorial Day.

“They basically shut me down,” he said. “I lost $30,000 or $40,000 in four days.”

Riordon shared his frustrations with the road crew’s use of his parking lot, as well as the project’s timing, noting travel delays during the busy summer season.

“It snowballed to the point where people didn’t want to go down to Assateague …,” he said. “People didn’t even want to take a chance.”

That, he said, has impacted his bottom line.

“It’s almost done, but the damage has been done …,” he said. “We have three months to make it and they are down there at the beginning of the season.”

In a statement this week, SHA reported roadwork could not commence until temperatures were warm enough to conduct resurfacing work.

“This section of the roadway – from MD 376 (Assateague Road) to the Verrazano Bridge – was last resurfaced in 2016 and is in need of repair,” Felix said. “Our crews applied a new pavement section that will preserve the existing roadway. Resurfacing roadways comes with temperature limits so this work had to take place before the cooler temperatures of winter and fall.”

SHA officials also urged drivers to stay alert.

“We ask that drivers slow down and pay close attention while passing through work zones,” Felix added.

The resurfacing project is just one of many efforts taking place along Route 611. SHA also has plans to install a three-way traffic signal at the intersection of Route 611 and Assateague Road.