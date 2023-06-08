At the conclusion of their respective spring seasons, Worcester Prep middle school students were recognized with top athletic awards. For the middle schools boys lacrosse team, MVP went to Karrigan Russell-Wood, Coach’s Award to John Parker, Most Improved Player to Ted Timmons and Most Outstanding Teammate to Caleb Walston. On the middle school girls side, MVP was awarded to McKenna DePalma, Coach’s Award was received by Scarlett Shimko, Most Improved Player went to Carolina Labin and the Most Outstanding Teammate went to Laney Hoch. Above left, front from left, are Timmons and Parker, and, back are Walston and Russell-Wood. Above right, front from left, are Shimko and Labin, and, back, are DePalma and Hock. Submitted Photos