Seahawks Named All Bayside South

by

Stephen Decatur’s boys varsity baseball team was well represented this week when the Bayside South All-Conference teams were announced for the spring season. Junior Lukas Loring, above pitching against Snow Hill High, was named Bayside South Co-Player of the Year and to the first team. Joining Loring on first team were seniors Gus Croll, bottom left; AJ Kolb, below left; Owen Knerr, bottom right; and Ryan McLaughlin, below right. Named to the second team Bayside South team were juniors Waylon Hobgood and Caden Shockley. Receiving honorable mention nods were senior Brooks Kendall, junior Ryder Swanson, senior Stephen Wade and junior Matt Wright. Photos by Delmarva Sports Network

