Pictured, from left, are John Sisson, Art League of Ocean City board president; Rina Thaler; Art League executive director; Cayden Wallace; Alexis Kagan; Jessica Beck; Sherrie Beckstead; Savannah Chisholm; Virginian Outten; Bella Resto; Lyn Burr; Kayla Halbig; and Hannah Dang. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is celebrating 32 years of providing college scholarships, awarding 83 scholarships since 1991 to local students pursuing a college degree in the visual and performing arts. In 2023, eight Worcester County students received college scholarships from the Art League.

This year’s scholarships include the third annual $5,000 Sidney M. Beckstead Award, in honor of the entrepreneur, artist, and jeweler who passed away in 2020. The recipient is Bella Resto, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School (SDHS) who plans on pursuing a career in fine arts and writing.

Hannah Dang, a graduate of SDHS, received the first $1,000 scholarship from Tuve and Tia Tuvesson in honor of their late wife and mother, Inga Tuvesson, who was also a past Art League board president. Dang plans on studying graphic design and sports management at Neumann University.

The third annual Eva Fox Award, in memory of the mother of the Art League Executive Director Rina Fox Thaler went to Cayden Wallace, who graduated from Worcester Preparatory School and is planning a dual major in musical theater and digital art/animation.

The Schwab family awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Jessica Beck, a graduate of SDHS, who will study architectural engineering.

Savannah Chisholm, a graduate of Snow Hill High School, received a $1,000 scholarship from Wayne and Virginia Outten in honor of Virginia’s mother, Vera Cross. Chisholm will study graphic illustration.

The Art League also awarded three $1,000 scholarships, funded through the Katherine Ellen Brown Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and through the Art League scholarship fund. This year, all three awards went to students for continuing their education in the arts.

The 2023 recipients are Kayla Halbig, currently a student at Towson University studying graphic design; Alexis Kagan, currently attending Salisbury University in Art Education; and MacKenzie Williams, a student at the School of Visual Arts, New York studying cartooning and illustration.