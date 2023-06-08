Worcester Prep Holds Academic Ceremony

by

The annual Worcester Preparatory School Academic Convocation ceremony was held last month where awards were given for academic achievement in all subject areas and service to the school. Recognized with the most prestigious awards by Head of School Dr. John McDonald were, pictured, freshman Jude Damouni, best all-around students, grades 9-11; junior Isabella Huber, high academic award, grades 9-11; eighth grader Mia Jaoude, highest academic award, grades 6-8; and seventh grader Scarlett Shimko, best all-around students, grades 6-8.

Students FStudents GStudents HStudents I