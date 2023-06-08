Death Investigation

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Police Department is currently handling a death investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Officers responded to a shopping center parking lot located at 116th Street for an unconscious male found in a vehicle at approximately 11:04 p.m. on June 4. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until Ocean City Emergency Services personnel arrived. Emergency personnel pronounced the male deceased on the scene.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. At this point in the investigation, there is no foul play suspected or threat to the community, according to police. The identity of the individual is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Armed Robbery Probe

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Constitutional Avenue around 3:24 p.m. last Saturday.

On June 3, the victim reported that three African American males approached him while he was outside and pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim gave the suspects several personal items. The three suspects were last seen leaving the area of 133rd Street in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a beige SUV, possibly a Nissan with a missing front passenger-side fender. The license plate was described as a white tag with red and blue writing, possibly North Carolina. The three suspects were described as wearing a dark colored hoodies with ski masks, and one was possibly wearing a purple hoodie.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Ocean City Police Department’s tip line at 410-520-5136, email us at [email protected] or contact the police department directly at 410-723-6610, referencing case number 2023-00-1556.

First-Degree Assault

OCEAN CITY – A domestic argument turned violent enough last weekend for authorities to file a first-degree assault charge, among others.

On June 3 around 6:30 p.m., Ocean City police responded to an oceanfront motel for a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, police identified the male involved in the incident as Michael Gross, 45, of Manchester, Md. When Gross became upset enough to shatter a bottle of liquor inside the motel, the victim left the unit to sit outside on the curb. The victim told police Gross became irate, dragging her back into the room by her hair before putting his hand around her neck and throwing her to the bed. The victim reported Gross held her down by the throat and countered her resistance with knee strikes to the abdomen.

According to police reports, the victim was able to escape the room until Gross caught up to her and began holding her by the throat against the building. Citizens nearby broke up the dispute until police arrived on the scene. Police immediately noticed significant injuries to the woman consistent with strangulation. Gross denied assaulting the woman, but police concluded based on the evidence he should be charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Pellet Gun Fired In OC

OCEAN CITY – A drive-by shooting with a pellet gun resulted in a Pennsylvania teen facing assault and other charges last Sunday.

On June 4, around 9:18 p.m. an Ocean City police officer responded to 17th Street and Baltimore Avenue for the report of people being shot with a pellet gun by a man riding in a sedan. A woman was interviewed and informed police she was on the sidewalk along Baltimore Avenue when she was struck three times in the abdomen by unknown objects after hearing what sounded to her like automatic fire, according to police documents. She reported also hearing males laughing in the vehicle as it sped off.

Further police investigation found the victim was shot with a “splat” gun, which shoots water filled gel capsules, or pellets. Nearby police observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim and witnesses enter a hotel parking lot on 11th Street. Police observed a male exit the vehicle with an orange “Splat” gun with three other males, leaving the gun in the car. Police were able to see the gun in plain view walking past the vehicle. The four male suspects shortly after entering the hotel returned to the vehicle.

Police approached the vehicle and identified the four men. The passenger who shot the victim was identified as Anez Jordan, 18, of Monroeville, Pa., and another male, Malachi Moore, was seen with a replica pellet gun in his waistband. Jordan admitted to shooting at people walking on the sidewalk earlier in the evening.

Jordan was charged with disturbing the peace, second-degree assault and discharge of a firearm in corporate limits of the city. Moore was placed under arrest for possessing and transporting a replica handgun.

Weapon Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man faces seven weapon charges stemming from a traffic stop last week.

On June 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m., an Ocean City police officer on bike patrol around Worcester Street observed a Maryland registered vehicle traveling without a front license plate. Upon approach to the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana, leading to all occupants being removed from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found a bag on the front seat passenger floor with a Polymer 80 9mm style loaded handgun without a serial number. The passenger was identified as Sam Ngobeh, 20, of Bowie, who admitted the bag belonged to him. Along with the handgun, inside the bag were two Ziploc bags of marijuana.

Ngobeh told police he found the gun in a gas station bathroom and took it to try and sell it. Ngobeh’s charges include transporting a handgun and loaded handgun in a vehicle upon public roads, transporting a handgun and a loaded handgun on his person and unlawfully possessing a firearm without a required serial number and possessing a gun under the age of 21.

Skateboarding, Resisting Arrest

OCEAN CITY – A repeat skateboarder offender was ultimately arrested last weekend for assaulting a police officer.

On June 3 around 8:45 p.m., Ocean City police responded to the Boardwalk for a city ordinance violation of skateboarding. The male, Hunter Diller, 19, of Williamsport, Md., was being given a civil citation for riding a skateboard where prohibited because he had been verbally warned earlier in the night. The second interaction was five minutes after the verbal warning, according to police reports.

While the civil citation was being written, Diller became agitated and tried to walk away from police multiple times. When one police officer grabbed him to detain him, Diller allegedly, per police reports, tightened his grip on his skateboard and began to “roll his right shoulder forward, raise his arm up and pivot towards” another officer. It was believed Diller was going to strike the officer as a result of his aggression and stance. Diller’s arm was struck by an officer causing the skateboard to fall to the ground. Repeated attempts to handcuff Diller were met with resistance, resulting in the officer using a Taser to gain compliance.

Diller was charged with second-degree assault against the officer, obstructing and hindering a police officer and resisting arrest.

Taser, Sword Possession

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man had weapons charges filed against him despite his statement he needed to have them for his protection due to his profession.

On June 4, Ocean City police was on marked patrol when it was noticed a vehicle had no front license plate and expired registration. The vehicle was pulled over and police immediately detected the smell of burning marijuana, prompting police to ask the motorist, Shamraiz Safdar, 23, of Clinton, to pull into a nearby parking spot.

A search of the vehicle found a stun gun in the center console and a sword in a sheath in the vehicle’s trunk. A small firearm, later revealed as a lighter with characteristics of a gun, was found also on the passenger side floor.

Safdar spoke to police after being read his Miranda Rights, informing officer he is a manager of a smoke shop and used the “Taser for protection,” according to reports, as he transports products. He informed police the sword was in his trunk because he drives around Baltimore for work.

Safdar was charged with carrying a deadly weapon on his person and possession, of an electronic weapon within town limits. The police report indicated the incident was recorded on body worn camera.

Driving With Open Container

OCEAN CITY – A mid-day routine traffic stop resulted in open container and illegal weapons charges for an Eastern Shore man.

On May 30, at 12:11 p.m., Ocean City police noticed a vehicle in the area of 52nd Street violating the town’s noise ordinance with its car stereo as well as illegally tinted windows. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as Desmond Gale, 36, of Salisbury, who informed police he was in possession of marijuana. This admission led to a search of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found an assisted opening knife, which is illegal in Ocean City, and an open can of Bud Ice beer that was nearly full and “cold to the touch,” according to the police report. Gale denied the beer was his, but there were no occupants in the vehicle and the odor of alcohol was detected.

Gale was charged with open container and weapons violations as well as traffic citations for violating the noise ordinance and driving and consuming alcohol.