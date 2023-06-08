Representatives and local elected officials gathered at Sun Outdoors Frontier Town last week to celebrate the campground’s 60th anniversary. The milestone was commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony, pictured above. Submitted Photo

Broker Recognized

SALISBURY – Crexi, the commercial real estate industry’s fastest-growing marketplace, data, and technology platform, today announced Wesley Cox, CCIM, a senior advisory with SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, as a winner of its annual Platinum Broker Awards, an awards program recognizing the highest performing brokers on Crexi’s platform.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the top commercial brokers in the country,” said Cox. “Adding Crexi to our arsenal of tools has helped my team put our clients in a better position by fully exposing our properties to the market.”

To be recognized as a Platinum Broker, Crexi users must land in the top percentage of brokers using the platform. Cox, among other winners, are being recognized for their exceptionally high engagement, high property search score, use and knowledge of Crexi’s marketing portal, deals closed on Crexi, as well as a healthy number of leads per listing, total listings, and total value. Brokers are recognized based on three focuses – sale, lease and auction. Winners from the sale and lease categories span hospitality, industrial, land, multifamily, office, retail, restaurant, and special purpose sectors, while the auction category spotlights top performers overall.

“This program is our way of acknowledging our broker partners who continue to make an impact and find success across sales, lease, and auction functions,” stated Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. “We celebrate our brokers– today and every day. Their wins are our wins, and we all succeed together.”

This award program goes beyond property volume and total value sold, taking into account platform activity, search scores, leads, and more. The Platinum Broker Awards’ model levels the playing field, allowing all brokers, regardless of business size, to be recognized as a top performer.

This year’s list includes 1,000 Platinum Brokers who each received a glassical award and an exclusive badge on their Crexi profile recognizing them as a Platinum Broker identifying them as a Crexi expert to clients and colleagues.

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (Crexi) is revolutionizing the way commercial real estate professionals transact by accelerating deal velocity and democratizing access to both properties and industry data. In 2015, Crexi embarked on a journey to transform the CRE industry: to create a single-source hub for stakeholders to market, analyze, and trade commercial property.

Today, Crexi empowers nearly 2 million buyers, brokers, and tenants each month to explore over $5 trillion of property value nationwide and has helped to close upward of $440 billion in transactions.

X

Providers Welcomed

SALISBURY – Chesapeake Health Care would like to announce the addition of three new providers to the staff.

Chesapeake Health Care is excited to welcome Dr. Kevin Rodriguez-Lichtenberg, DDS, MPH, CPH, as a pediatric dentist and the head of our dental department. He will be seeing patients in our Salisbury and Princess Anne offices.

Rodriquez-Lichtenberg received his Doctor of Dental Surgery, Summa Cum Laude, from Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Dentistry, in Richmond, Va. Most recently, Rodriguez-Lichtenberg did his pediatric dentistry residency at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Doral Outpatient Center, in Miami, Fla.

We also welcome Kristy Peck Hill, CRNP-PMH, as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Hill received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She received her Master of Science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn.

Most recently, Hill was a registered nurse at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center, SBH in Cambridge, Md., where she provided comprehensive behavioral healthcare treatments to a variety of patients. Hill will be seeing patients in our Berlin Behavioral Health Center.

Tyler Rodriguez-Lichtenberg, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is our newest family nurse practitioner.

He received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Nursing in Richmond, Va. He received a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from the University of Miami, Schwartz Center for Nursing and Health Studies, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Before joining Chesapeake Health Care, he was a family nurse practitioner at Eastern Shore Rural Health System, a federally qualified health center in New Church, Va. He will be seeing patients in our medical office in Princess Anne.

X

Financial Certification

MILLSBORO – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) announces Investment Advisor Representative Liz Brittingham, obtained her CFP certification.

The CFP certification is awarded to individuals who meet the CFP Board’s stringent requirements. The CFP exam measures the candidate’s critical thinking and problem-solving ability and assesses the candidate’s ability to apply financial planning knowledge in an integrated approach to real-life financial planning situations.

Brittingham, CFP, joined the firm six years ago and learned many facets of the business, including investment strategy and taxes. Working alongside President J.D. Schroen in the firm’s joint business, “CFS Tax Solutions,” her knowledge of navigating taxes in retirement proves invaluable to her clients.

Vice President and Partner Michael Sise, CFP, ChFC, CPFA, AIF, CRPC, expressed, “We are excited to see Liz achieve this major certification, which without a doubt shows GREAT commitment to her career and clients. Liz has grown leaps and bounds over the years and we can’t wait to watch her continue on an upward path in this industry.”

Brittingham enjoys being on the water and traveling. A former captain on a private charter boat, she switched career paths to follow in her father’s footsteps as a financial advisor. Her father is a founding partner at CFS, and the firm is delighted to have her commitment to the continued success of CFS.

X

Facility Renovation

SALISBURY – President Tyler Barnes of Gillis Gilkerson (GGI) is pleased to announce the firm’s completion of a large-scale renovation and addition project for Somerset Animal Hospital, an established veterinary clinic actively serving the Somerset County region. Upon recent completion, Gillis Gilkerson’s diligence resulted in the creation of a state-of-the-art clinic designed to provide exceptional care for animals throughout its community.

In early 2023, Somerset Animal Hospital enlisted the expertise of GGI to undertake a comprehensive renovation and expansion project at their location on 11279 Stewart Neck Road in Princess Anne. The transformed facility now boasts a spacious waiting room, four private offices, an employee lounge, five exam rooms, a central treatment room, and advanced X-ray and operating rooms. The now 5,000-square-foot building is a testament to the vision and collaboration between the two organizations.