Residents Contend Ongoing Berlin Park Property Talks Violate Open Meetings Act BERLIN – A state board is now considering two complaints related to closed meetings held by Berlin officials related to Heron Park. Two residents have complaints filed with the Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) regarding closed meetings town officials held regarding Heron Park. The latest, filed by resident Edward Hammond, alleges the town used the…

Educators Share Frustration Following County Funding Decision BERLIN – Educators say they're disappointed and discouraged following this week's funding decision by county officials. Following the Worcester County Commissioners' 5-2 vote on Tuesday to provide Worcester County Public Schools with maintenance of effort (MOE) level funding, the minimum required by the state, educators were quick to express their frustration. According to school system…

Stained Glass Window Restoration Begins At Historic Berlin Church BERLIN – Restoration of the stained glass windows at Stevenson United Methodist Church is now underway following a successful fundraising campaign. Crews last week removed several of the church's stained glass windows so they could be shipped to Minnesota to begin what will likely be a year-long restoration process. Through the church's Restore the Light…