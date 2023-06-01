Judith M. Allen

JUPITER, Fla — Judith M. Allen, 79, peacefully passed away May 23, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla.

Judy was born the daughter of Kenneth and Fedonia Miller, Feb. 10, 1944 in Salisbury where she resided for the majority of her life. She was a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. Judy attended Wicomico High in Salisbury and Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale. She continued to enjoy her school friendships throughout her life. In her youth, Judy was a champion equestrian and shared many memories of dancing at the Pier Ballroom in Ocean City. In 1964 Judy married Jay Stephens, together they lovingly raised their five children.

Judy was also a successful entrepreneur, running Central Supply Electric & Lighting Co., which her father founded, and later Eastern Shore Uniforms. Judy actively supported many organizations throughout the community with her time and resources. Notable was her dedication to PGH/PRMC/Tidal Health as a member of the Junior Auxiliary Board and later serving on the Hospital Foundation for 10 years.

In 1995 Judy married John (Jack) Allen, Jr. (deceased). This was a jubilant chapter of her life, filled with sport-fishing, Caribbean waters, music and dancing.

The friendships she created thru her memberships at Green Hill Country Club, Wicomico Yacht Club, The Marlin Club of Ocean City, The Dunes Club of Ocean City and The Tequesta Country Club brought her countless joy. She was a fierce tennis partner and more recently a wicked-good card shark at her weekly Canasta and Mah Jong games with treasured friends. Judy Allen was a harbor of love, wisdom and happiness to all who knew her. She shared her light, laughter and amazing hospitality generously.

Judy’s legacy will live on through her treasured children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She raised her children with extremely high expectations; she did not accept mediocrity, bad table manners, poor grammar, or lazy postures. She expected dignity, elegance and for her children and grandchildren to contribute goodness into the world.

She is survived by her children, Jay Stephens, Lisa Anderson, her husband David (Chandler, Leah & Sophia); Amy Doerzbach, her husband Jim (Makaela, James, Luke, Nate, great-granddaughter Stella); and Sara Hambury, her husband David (Hayden and Opal.). Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Sue Kaminski. She is now reunited with her beloved son Spencer and her husband Jack in God’s eternal grace.

For all who wish to join in prayer, a funeral service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, 11 a.m. at Coastal Community Church, 10900 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, Md. A Bon Voyage Celebration of her life will follow at Sunset Grille in West Ocean City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Judith M. Allen Memorial Fund at CFES.org/donate or mailed to Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave. Ste. 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

X

Jeremiah Michael Lynch

BERLIN — Jeremiah “Jere” Michael Lynch, 66, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Jere was born July 4, 1956, in Wilmington, Del. He was the son of the late Thomas Hugh Lynch and Jean Phoebus Lynch.

He’s survived by his wife, Beth Shockley-Lynch, and his three children, Kyle Michael Lynch, Rachel Claire Lynch and Marydith “Blaire” Lynch. Jere is also survived by his siblings Stephen Thomas Lynch, Harry “Hank” Phoebus Lynch and Nora Lynch Lawson, and cousins Joel Peters “Pete” Phoebus and John Kevin Phoebus. He had several nieces and nephews including Logan Robert Shockley and Levi Avery Shockley.

Jere graduated from West Nottingham Academy in 1974. He first attended Western Maryland College (McDaniel University) before earning his degree in political science from Salisbury University. He worked with Frito Lay, Inc. for twenty-four years retiring as District Sales Leader and finished his career as a Territory Sales Representative with Utz Quality Foods in 2021.

One of Jere’s passions was his family. He married the love of his life, Beth, on June 25, 1988. They were life partners: in their careers, raising their children, as well as their individual interests.

He was a dedicated father that loved supporting his children’s interests. He could be seen at baseball games, Frisbee tournaments, volleyball games, dance concerts, numerous plays and productions that his children participated in. He enjoyed the beach, kayaking and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

His other passion was golfing. Jere was an avid and accomplished golfer. He began golfing at Chantilly Manor in Cecil County as a teenager, where he won the Junior Club Championship in 1972. Once he moved to the shore, he joined Nassawango Country Club in Snow Hill where he served as past president and was instrumental in developing the junior golf program.

At Nassawango, Jere won 13 club championships and had several holes in one. He won the DPGA Championship in 2000 and the DPGA Senior Championship in 2006 and 2008. He then won the Tour of the Shore Championship in 2009. He was inducted into the Eastern Shore Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jere moved to The Bay Club in Berlin in 2014 after Nassawango Country Club closed. There he won the Club Championship his first year there and 2015. Jere then moved to the Glen Riddle Golf Club in Berlin in 2017. He won the Gold Flight Club Championship in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and was the Gold Flight Net Champion in 2021. Jere and his partner Shawn Thomas won the Tapman’s Two Man championship five times.

Jere made many trips around the East Coast and abroad to play golf. Jere participated in the Craws Nest Tassie tournament in Carnoustie, Scotland with his “other brother” Terry White on three different occasions. In 2019, his son Kyle joined them, which he always bragged was his best trip across the pond. His family is sure they have missed many more career wins and accomplishments, but these were his most meaningful.

A celebration of life was held at the Glen Riddle Golf Club outdoor pavilion (left side of building) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. There was a Driver Send Off to take place on the driving range, at the end of the commemoration.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jere’s memory to Snow Hill High School Golf Team at Snow Hill High School, Attn: Chris Adkins, 305 South Church Street, Snow Hill, Md. 21863.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.