CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) recently held a ribbon cutting for its second location in Millsboro, Del. Located on Route 113, the firm will increase its reach in the region, for existing clients, business professionals throughout Sussex County, and retirees making Southern Delaware their home. Above, CFS representatives are pictured celebrating the firm’s second location at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Submitted Photo

Certification Earned

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Sally Dowling recently earned the distinction of certified physician executive (CPE) from the American Association of Physician Leadership and the American College of Physicians.

Dowling is among 3,500 physicians who have achieved this level of excellence in physician leadership.

To become a certified physician executive, a physician must exemplify an advanced level of expertise in all disciplines of medical management, have extensive management experience and complete the CPE program, which concludes with a capstone project demonstrating skills and competencies. All candidates must successfully pass an evaluation by a panel of health care CEOs, recruiters and fellows of the American College of Physician Executives, now known as the American Association for Physician Leadership.

Dowling has been a member of Atlantic General medical staff for 21 years, where she has served in various leadership roles, including Atlantic General Hospital co-interim president and CEO and as a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees’ governance committee.

She has been the vice president of medical affairs for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System for over four years. In addition to her leadership positions, Dowling cares for patients at Atlantic General Primary Care in Selbyville.

Hotel Recognized

OCEAN CITY – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to recognize the Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland and its team among its 2022 Performance Awards recipients.

Considered the most prestigious internal organizational honor among IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Americas colleagues and properties, the Performance Awards acknowledge hotels for notable achievements among several key customer criteria, including guest service and satisfaction, cleanliness, and adherence to clean energy metrics and other company standards.

The Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland is one of nearly 300 Performance Awards winners selected among the organization’s more than 4,300 hotels across the United States, Canada, Latin America and South America. More specifically, the Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland received the Spirit of True Hospitality Excellence award, given to IHG hotels open prior to Dec. 31, 2020, that have achieved “elite” status and received cleanliness survey scores of at least 90.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “The definition of modern travel and the demands of our guests continue to evolve, and our hotel teams remain committed to adapting and delivering the experience travelers have come to expect across IHG’s 18 brands and more than 4,300 Americas properties. The Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland and its staff lead by example, and their hard work and dedication to providing True Hospitality for Good are more than deserving of a 2022 Performance Award.”

IHG hotels welcome guests with flexible and comfortable environments that enable travel on their own terms. Specifically, IHG’s Clean Promise guarantees clean, well maintained and clutter-free rooms that offer guests added peace of mind before and throughout their stay.

Physician Assistant Welcomed

SALISBURY — TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Steven Wisniewski, PA-C, to TidalHealth Cardiovascular Surgery in Salisbury, Md.

Wisniewski received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa.; his physician assistant certificate from Anne Arundel Community College in Annapolis, Md.; and his Master of Medical Science from Saint Frances University in Loretto, Pa. He also completed a postgraduate surgical physician assistant residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

Wisniewski has more than a decade of experience as a cardiovascular surgery physician assistant, as well as special training and certifications in many areas, including extracorporeal life support in adult critical care and advanced cardiac life support.

Grant Announced

Berlin – Unstoppable Joy is pleased to announce that it has received a community grant of $750 from the Coastal Association of REALTORS.

The grant will help fund the self-care services and healing bags that Unstoppable Joy provides to cancer warriors and their caregivers.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Coastal Association of REALTORS for their generous support,” said Tonya Agostino, founder of Unstoppable Joy. “Their grant will go a long way in helping us provide natural and positive self-care services to those who need it most during their cancer journey.”

The Coastal Association of REALTORS Community Grant Program supports organizations that are making a positive impact in their local communities. Unstoppable Joy was selected as a recipient of this grant due to its commitment to providing cancer warriors and their caregivers with access to natural and positive self-care services.

Unstoppable Joy is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation that provides cancer warriors and their caregivers access to natural and positive self-care services supporting their body and mind. Their mission is to ease their pain and give them the opportunity to experience feelings of joy and light during what is normally a difficult and dark time.

Savings Program

OCEAN CITY – Blue Bimini, a water transportation and excursion provider in Ocean City, has signed up for MarylandSaves, the retirement and savings program designed to help small business owners offer retirement plans to employees.

Sponsored by the state of Maryland, MarylandSaves provides employees the opportunity to start a WorkLife Savings Account automatically funded from their paychecks. The program is free for businesses that enable automatic employee enrollment every year they participate in MarylandSaves or offer another qualified plan to their employees.

Employees at Blue Bimini now have multiple investment options to choose from and can decide at any time to change their savings rate, change their investment options, or opt out entirely. They can also withdraw their money or take their account with them when they change jobs. To get started, savers don’t have to do anything; if they don’t opt out, 5% of their paycheck will be automatically saved.

“As a small business, we were pleased to have a new benefit to offer employees. It’s a very simple program to understand and there is no minimum for participation,” said Blue Bimini owner Steve Butz, “I am glad that Maryland has provided this free program. It is easy for business owners to sign up for and for employees to use.”

Since its launch in the fall of last year, MarylandSaves has successfully attracted more than 1,400 businesses statewide. These registered businesses are now able to take advantage of the various benefits offered by the program, enhancing the opportunities available for their employees.