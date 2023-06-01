Photo courtesy John Hurlock from spring of 1952

The Belmont Hotel was a landmark on Dorchester Street for many years. Located just a few steps off the Boardwalk, it was built by Lambert Ayres in 1897. Lizzie Hearne bought it in 1902 and she and her descendants ran it and later its attached sister hotel, the Hearne, for more than 100 years.

The Belmont-Hearne, as it came to be known, was reputed to be the last hotel in Ocean City to offer the American Plan (meals included with the cost of your room) to its guests. The hotel had a loyal following and many of its guests returned annually, some for over 30 or 40 years.

The Belmont-Hearne was demolished in November 2004 to make possible the construction of the Belmont Towers condominium.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.