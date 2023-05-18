Worcester Preparatory School teachers Annie Seipp and Hannah Showell and their students, pictured above, hosted this year’s third grade Bread Sale as part of a hands-on learning lesson combining English, Science, Social Studies, Mathematics and Philanthropy. The project is modeled like a small business, with the young entrepreneurs baking bread, selling it to Lower School classmates in “The Surfing Café,” and donating the proceeds to charity. The project involved researching ingredients, creating posters, oral reports, and rotating jobs – from baker to cashier – to learn all the facets of running a business. The class partnered with Bad Monkey West in Ocean City where they learned how to make and bake the bread. At the end of the Bread Sale, students counted the money and donated the proceeds to Atlantic General Hospital. Below, kindergartner Anna Harrison stopped by the café to enjoy freshly made bread with her brother, Carter Harrison. Second from bottom, working the cash register were Madelyn Tull, Bianca Prosekova and Tobi Blaska. Bottom are third graders Joey Kraeuter, Priya Garg, Jaanvi Pandher, Peter Van Dalen and Jace Zervakos. Submitted Photos