BERLIN — The largest Memorial Day ceremony in the region returns to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines on Monday, May 29, starting at 11 a.m.

The event each year draws thousands of people to the memorial grounds and features music, demonstrations, and public speakers honoring U.S. Military men and women who gave their lives in service.

“Memorial Day honors all who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our county,” Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “This year’s ceremony, as those before it, will honor the brave men and women who served our country and lost their lives in doing so.”

Gilmore said the keynote speaker this year will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Al Soto.

The ceremony will also honor local Gold Star families. During World War I, families would fly flags or banners with a blue star for every immediate family member serving in combat. If one of them died, a gold star replaced the blue star.

Walter Webster, a member of the Maryland East Chapter of Ex-POWs, will place a wreath in honor of all current and former prisoners of war.

The program will also include patriotic music performed by Randy Lee Ashcraft, The Delmarva Chorus, and Glen Mohr with the St. Luke’s Contemporary Choir.

The program is scheduled to run for one hour.

Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the Memorial Day ceremony and guests are encouraged to bring chairs. No seating will be supplied for the special dedication ceremony.

In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center and be announced on the www.oceanpines.org and www.opvets.org websites and on social media.