Things I Like – May 19, 2023

The peace of the night after a kids’ sleepover

Bunk Mann’s love of local history

The ease of a pizza night dinner

Being the first awake in the house

Biking on a freshly paved road

Events celebrating volunteers

No traffic days on Route 89

Young athletes celebrating together

A smart phone with a long battery

Not seeing wires on a flatscreen TV

A rice bowl for lunch

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.