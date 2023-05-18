SNOW HILL– County leaders highlighted their support of growing education spending while school system officials addressed what they categorized as misinformation this week. In the wake of the decision by the Worcester County Commissioners to fund Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) at the maintenance of effort level, school system staff attempted to dispel what they…
BERLIN – Town officials are expected to discuss short-term rentals next week following issues with a Main Street property. The Berlin Town Council is set to talk about short-term rentals during Monday’s meeting after citizens have reported issues with a short-term rental on Main Street. While the town implemented short-term rental regulations last year, the…
SNOW HILL – A representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers outlined reasoning behind plans to continue maintenance dredging to address shoaling in Ocean City. Daniel Bierly, chief of the civil project development branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), told the Worcester County Commissioners this week the high cost and minimal…
OCEAN CITY – Officials in Ocean City will soon discuss next steps related to the development of a proposed sports complex. On May 30, the Mayor and Council will revisit a discussion on the proposed sports complex being eyed for Worcester County. Following a meeting with the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) late last month, city…
