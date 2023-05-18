Tim McMullen, representing the Mary Mac Foundation, is pictured presenting the financial gift to Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks recently received a $1,200 donation from the Mary Mac Foundation.

The foundation each year supports local and regional youth programs to honor Mary McMullen (1948-2012), a special education instructor at Severna Park High School and Ruth Eason School in Millersville, Md.

During the 1970s, she also helped establish the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the funds would go toward expenses related to Ocean Pines summer camps.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Mary Mac Foundation,” Donahue said. “Our summer camps benefit so many in our community, and it’s wonderful to have that community support – especially from a foundation and a family who have helped local children for so many decades.”

Mary Mac Foundation cofounder Tim McMullen said the money was raised through a grant from Choptank Electric Cooperative. He credited former Ocean Pines Board member and current Choptank board member Tom Terry with helping to secure the grant.

“Supporting the summer camps in Ocean Pines is important to us for a couple of reasons,” McMullen said. “Mary and I started the youth program back in 1973. And I surely see how important it is for young people to have peer groups during the summer with constructive activities.”

Coming up, the Mary Mac Foundation will host its annual Family Jam at Manor Hill Brewery in Ellicott City on Saturday, Sept. 30, starting at noon. Donations are welcome, but the event is free to attend.

The event will include a cash bar and a food truck vendor. Outside food is welcome. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 410-294-3625.

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Mary Mac Foundation at www.paypal.me/marymacfoundation or by sending a check payable to the Mary Mac Foundation, 174 Nottingham Lane, Berlin, Md. 21811.