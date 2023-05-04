WPS Cum Laude Society Welcomed New Members

Students AThe William E. Esham, Jr. Chapter of the prestigious Cum Laude Society at Worcester Preparatory School recently welcomed seven new members. The inductees include Lorelei Campbell (’23), Jenna Hess (’23), Parker Tingle (’23), Elaina Elrick (’24), Sara Freih (’24), Vanesska Hall (’24) and Isabella Huber (’24). WPS is the only school on the Eastern Shore with an established Cum Laude Chapter where superior scholastic achievement is honored. Pictured, front from left, are Elrick, Freih, Hall and Huber; and, back, Assistant Head of School/Head of School Mike Grosso, Tingle, Hess, Campbell and Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Submitted Photos