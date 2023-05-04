Pictured, from left, are Staub, Jasinski, Heiderman, Wilde, James, Whisenant, Olenchick, Waters and Miller. Not pictured were Robinson, Gershenfeld, Reda and Brink. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) recently installed its 2023-2024 Board of Directors. Third-generation hotelier Ryan Wilde of The Tides Inn (formerly BEST Motels) was installed as the incoming president. Garvey Heiderman of The Hobbit became first vice president and second vice president will be Dan Jasinski of Real Hospitality Group. The newly installed secretary -treasurer is Mike Gershenfeld with The Taustin Restaurant Group.

Three-year Board of Directors installed included Rick Staub of Princess Royale, Lorrie Miller of Hilton Garden Inn, Chad Olenchick of Cabanas Beach Bar & Grille. Two-year directors included Ruth Waters of the Harrison Group, Jeremy Brink of Ocean 13/Captain’s Galley Crabcake Shack and Michael James of James Hospitality Group. Serving as one-year directors are Dave Robinson of Boardwalk Hotel Group, Keith Whisenant of Residence Inn and Chris Reda of Ropewalk, Alley Oops & Saltwater 75. Spiro Buas of OC Rooms will serve as the immediate past president.

Also, during the evening, Phil Cropper and Caitlin Evans, instructors of the Culinary & Hospitality Programs at Worcester Technical High School, were happy to receive $5,000 from OCHMRA. Junior Achievement’s Jayme Hayes accepted the OCHMRA payment of $25,000 for the OCHMRA Hospitality Hub storefront coming to the JA Center this fall. Finally, Fish Tales & Bahia Marina owner Shawn Harman was presented with a special thank you for his commitment in serving as secretary-treasurer since 2005.

In existence since 1971, the OCHMRA is a private, non-profit organization, which exists to connect the industry interests through advocacy, education, and partnerships with the goal of advancing Ocean City as a leading tourism destination. OCHMRA assists in solving common issues relative to the industry and acts as a clearinghouse for dissemination of information. The new board will have its first meeting on May 18.