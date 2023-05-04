BERLIN – Stephen Decatur High School will hold a sports signing event next Wednesday for 22 athletes signing their national letters of intent to play sports in college.

The athletes are as follows:

Mayah Garner, Bowie State University Women’s Basketball; Brant Skipper, Hiram College Men’s Lacrosse; Gavin Stearn, Catholic University Men’s Swimming; Logan Intrieri, Frostburg State University Wrestling; Ridgley Lake, Salisbury University Women’s Tennis; Shelby Rosemond, Coastal Carolina Women’s Lacrosse; Audrey Mumford, Salisbury University Women’s Lacrosse; Renee Fohner, St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse; Hailey McBride, Carthage College Women’s Lacrosse; Kora Ketner, Stevenson University Women’s Lacrosse; Brooks Kendall, Delaware State University Baseball; Adam Gardner, Randolph-Macon Baseball; Owen Knerr, Goldey-Beacom College Baseball; Gus Croll, Christopher Newport University Baseball; James Watkins, Gallaudet University Football; A’zavion Manuel, Eastern University Football; Daegan Risser, Salisbury University Football; Da’Martae Purnell, Eastern University Football; Logan Bradshaw, Stevenson University Football; Kenny Spates, Hudson Valley Community College Football; Jake Mongelli, Eastern University Football; and Justin Bailey, Salisbury University Football.