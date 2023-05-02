Former Ocean City Councilman Doug Cymek is pictured filing for council in 2008 with his granddaughter Finley. File Photo

OCEAN CITY – Municipal flags have been lowered this week in recognition of the passing of a former Ocean City elected official.

Doug Cymek served on the Ocean City Council from 2008-2016. Cymek was a former private investigator who for the last 20-plus years owned a general contracting and construction management company.

At Monday night’s Ocean City Mayor and Council meeting, Mayor Rick Meehan, who went to high school with Cymek in Baltimore, addressed his former colleague’s passing. Cymek had been battling brain cancer.

“I’d like to let everyone know that sadly, unfortunately, former councilman Doug Cymek passed away. Doug was a great guy and an excellent councilman,” said Meehan. “He served the city for a number of years. He was chairman of the noise board for many years before he ran for council and served on the council for eight years. He was active with the police commission and was a good member of the council. Doug loved Ocean City and every decision he made, I know was what he felt was in the best interest of the citizens of Ocean City.”

At Tuesday’s Worcester County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, who represents Ocean City, reflected on Cymek, who he served six years with on the Ocean City Council. Mitrecic asked the commissioners send flowers to Cymek’s service on Thursday at St. Luke’s in Ocean City. Visitors will be accepted at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m.

“Ocean City lost a true gentleman yesterday, a former member of the city council, after a courageous battle with brain cancer,” Mitrecic said. “A true gentleman. Ocean City and Worcester County is going to miss him.”

Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli added on Facebook Tuesday Cymek will be remembered as a proud supporter of law enforcement.

“I wanted to extend my deepest condolences to the family of a dear friend and great public servant. Doug Cymek, passed away yesterday after a courageous battle with cancer,” Crisafullie said. “Doug was an ambassador for law enforcement and the town of Ocean City. We will miss him.”

During Cymek’s two terms on the council, he served six years on the city’s police commission including four years as chair. He also was a member of the P.R.E.S.S. Committee, (Property Review and Enforcement Strategies for Safe Housing) and the Noise Board.

Meehan called Cymek “A very, very good friend of Ocean City,” ordering flags be lowered to half-staff to recognize his passing.

“… our thoughts and prayers go out to Vicki, his wife, and his entire family. Doug was a great family man. Doug always put his family first and really did an awful lot for the family, the last few years in particular,” Meehan said. “I actually grew up with Doug, I went to high school with Doug. So I’ve known him for many, many years. We grew up in the same development in Towson. So I knew Doug for many, many years, and he’s been the same when he’s representing the town and serving on the council. He was just a good guy and somebody you could always count upon and trust to do the right things.”

