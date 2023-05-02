Image designed by Brian Robertson

BERLIN – The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will host a day of jazz and blues with wine and brews this weekend.

The Berlin Jazz and Blues, Wine and Brews event is set for Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual festival, sponsored by the Giles Newton Wealth Management Group and Positive Energy Dispensary, will feature live music on two stages and drinks from local breweries and vineyards as well as arts and craft vendors.

“This is a once-a-year opportunity to see some of the best jazz and blues we could summon,” said Ryan Nellans, director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors are encouraged to come to town Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy a day of live music and shopping. The day kicks off with a performance from the Salisbury University Jazz Ensemble at 11 a.m. Following the college’s performers, Lower Case Blues will take the stage at 12:30 p.m. The Rodney Kelley Jazz Experience is scheduled for 2 p.m. and The Nighthawks will perform at 3:30 p.m.

As attendees are taking in the jazz and blues, they’ll also have the opportunity to sip wine and brews from some local breweries and vineyards. Those include RAR, Big Farm Truck Brewery, Misfit and Olney Wineries and wine by Paul Cullen and the Tipsy Teacher.

While wine and beer tasing wristbands will give attendees the chance to enjoy drinks from those establishments, people can also buy draft pour tickets to get drinks from the Buzz Meadery and Burley Oak.

In an attempt to improve on previous years’ events, Nellans said there would be three locations downtown where attendees could get their drinks.

“We’ve done our best to learn from and improve on the opportunities we had at Octoberfest, where there was only one place to get drinks,” he said.

Popular local vendors like the Street Kitchen, Kona Ice and Sessa’s will be set up throughout town to provide food. Artisan Alley will feature a variety of arts and crafts vendors, including Honeywater Candles, Silver Sun Photography and Happy Now Creations, among others.

Berlin Jazz and Blues, Wine and Brews is free to attend. Those interested in purchasing their drink tickets in advance can do so online at berlinchamber.org.