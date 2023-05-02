OCEAN PINES – Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision with the motorist and victim identified Tuesday.

On May 1 at 9:23 a.m., the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines for a reported fatal motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian. The active investigation is being handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Shellenberger, 64, of Berlin, was walking across Ocean Parkway at the intersection of King Richard Road. Shellenberger was struck by a vehicle traveling on Ocean Parkway. Shellenberger was airlifted from the scene by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Bethany Jones, 30, of Berlin, remained at the scene. No signs of impairment were detected on Jones, and she was released from the scene without injuries.

The Ocean Pines Police Department requested the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit to assume the investigation. Shellenberger was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Sgt. Chris Larmore of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 410-632-1111.