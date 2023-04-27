BERLIN – As each squad heads into the final week of the season, Worcester Prep’s boys lacrosse team stands at 7-4 and girls lacrosse squad at 6-4.

The boys team’s six-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Parkside. At half-time, the game was tied 9-9 but Parkside dominated the second half once it got the lead at 12-11. Five unanswered goals from the Rams led to a 17-11 win.

For the Mallards, senior attackman Griffin Jones led the way as usual, scoring five times with three assists.

Senior Jack Gardner added four goals. Junior Connor Ferguson was solid between the pipes with 13 saves.

On Wednesday, the Mallards jumped all over Indian River early and often, getting out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Jones was again dominant on attack, scoring seven goals and adding four assists.

Last Friday, Worcester crushed Delmar, 17-6, behind seven goals and three assists by Jones and five goals and an assist from Gardner. Scoring two goals apiece were sophomores Ryan Mann and Jack Lynch. Adding assists were freshmen Beckett Green, Max Carpenter and Dawson Davis.

The Lady Mallards’ up-and-down season continued this week, with a 14-7 loss to Parkside and a 13-10 win over The Salisbury School.

Parkside led the whole way on Monday, jumping out to an 8-2 lead at half. Scoring for the Mallards were senior Isabella Borsoni (three goals) and one goal apiece by senior Caitlyn Hoen, sophomore Emma Zajdel and freshmen Lo Malinowski and Caitlin Shimko. Junior Caitlin Williams hung tough in goal with 11 saves.

Two days later, the game against The Salisbury School was tight in the first half with the score tied 7-7 at halftime. The Mallards pulled away in the second half, defeating the Dragons, 13-10. Zajdel led all scorers with four goals, followed by three goals from Shimko, two goals apiece by Malinowski and Borsoni. Hoen and sophomore Nazli Unal added one goal apiece. Williams had 11 saves in goal.

Both the girls and boys tennis teams at WPS are heading into their final matches of the season.

The girls team stands at 10-2 on the year with big recent wins over Stephen Decatur, 5-2, and Parkside, 5-2. In Monday’s win over Parkside, singles winners were Elizabeth Becker, Natasha Richter, Savannah Palmisano and Angeline Todorov.

The boys tennis team’s record is 5-4 with the ESIAC championship on the line Friday at Gunston. The boys team recently defeated Decatur, 4-3, and lost to Parkside, 5-2. Picking up singles wins in the Decatur match were Aleksey Klimins, Carson Rayne, Hunter Simons and Edward Martikyan.