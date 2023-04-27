Visitors to the Berlin Farmers Market are pictured stopping at one of the vendors last year. File Photo

BERLIN – Nearly 40 vendors will line the streets next week as the Berlin Farmers Market opens for the season.

Sunday, May 7 is opening day for the Berlin Farmers Market, which will run every Sunday from May to September. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Berlin.

“This is our sixth year,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Everybody looks forward to it.”

There are 38 vendors signed up for this year’s market, which also features live music funded by a grant from the Worcester County Arts Council. Sellers will be set up on Commerce and Pitts Street as they have been in the past while restaurants in town will be serving brunch and shops will be open early.

While nearly all of the regular favorites are returning to participate in this summer’s market, there will be several new vendors. Among the new vendors are Gather, The Street Kitchen, Krave, Eastern Shore Kettle Korn and Truitt Farm, among others.

Wells said Gather was known for Alfajores and dulce de leche.

“They are exclusive to producers only markets,” Wells said. “So they do Lewes, Rehoboth and now Berlin.”

She said Truitt Farm would be offering its Quintons Quality Products line of hot sauce.

“They grow their peppers, smoke their peppers, and create hot sauce,” Wells said.

Though Krave made a few guest appearances at the market last year, Wells said the gluten free vendor would be a regular participant this season. The Street Kitchen, which is in the process of opening a location in town, will have its food truck set up at the end of Commerce Street.

Another new addition to this year’s market will be a doggie selfie station. Wells said the market was always pet friendly and that the selfie station would be located next to the Sweet Tater Treats booth, where homemade dog, cat and horse treats are sold.

“You can have your dog pose in front of it,” she said.

For more information on the farmers market, or to see the entire list of vendors, visit berlinmainstreet.com/farmersmarket or look up the Berlin Farmers Market on Facebook.

The market’s opening day will feature farm themed crafts for children to take home with them as well as reusable market bags for $10. The town’s café tables and chairs will be set up for those who want to sit down and enjoy the market’s ambience.

“It’s a chance to walk downtown and see your neighbors and friends and support our local farmers,” Wells said.