SNOW HILL – While a north Ocean City establishment will not be able to add an outdoor beer cart, it will be able to expand its live music offerings following a hearing last week.

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last Wednesday approved a request from Beach Barrels to offer acoustic music up to seven nights a week until 8 p.m.

Ray and Deborah McGrath of Beach Barrels approached the board last week seeking permission to add a portable service bar to the restaurant’s outside dining area. They also wanted to increase Beach Barrels’ live entertainment. Currently, the facility is allowed to have inside amplified live entertainment four days a week until 11 p.m.

Ray McGrath said there were nights the bar would like to have a non-amplified acoustic duo during happy hour.

“This is not us looking to bring in a four-piece band seven nights a week,” he said.

McGrath stressed that the music would not be overwhelming and would not be so loud that patrons couldn’t have conversations among themselves.

Board members said they would not even consider the portable bar request, as the facility’s approvals from Town of Ocean City were for outdoor dining, not a bar.

Two neighbors in attendance told the board they had concerns about the request for expanded entertainment. Area resident Robert Hemp said he was opposed and cited issues with trash and noise in the area of Beach Barrels. Howard Pollock, a resident of Braemar Towers, the more entertainment Beach Barrels offered the more crowds it would draw.

“I think there should be a balance between the interests of the community and the interests of the McGraths,” he said.

McGrath said the music would only be inside and that, other than the already approved four days a week, it would be non-amplified.

While there was some confusion regarding how the new request impacted the existing entertainment, BLC Chair William Esham said Beach Barrels wanted to retain its existing privileges. On the nights the bar doesn’t host four-piece entertainment, however, it wanted the ability to have smaller acoustic acts.

“They are asking for non-amplified music, two pieces, until 8 p.m. seven nights a week,” Esham said. “If they’re using the non-amplified music from 5-8 p.m. they will not be using the amplified.”

The board voted 3-0 to approve the expanded entertainment.