OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week approved a request for two new fire engines totaling more than $1.9 million.

On Tuesday, the council voted 6-1, with Councilman John Gehrig opposed, to approve a request for two new replacement engines. Citing rising costs, supply chain issues and new emission standards, Fire Chief Richie Bowers said he was seeking a purchase order of $1,934,870 to lock in the price for two new vehicles, with replacement in 2025.

“The Ocean City Fire Department is requesting the council to approve the purchase of two new fire engines,” he said.

Bowers told the Mayor and Council that an approved fire apparatus replacement program calls for the replacement of two new replacement engines in calendar year 2025. But he noted purchasing both vehicles now will allow the town to secure motors before new federal emission standards are implemented in 2027.

“We will be ahead of the new federal emissions standards, which will take the current motors we would have to get out of service,” he said. “Keeping the same motors in the L9s that we have will help with our maintenance program and our stock. And the engines will still arrive in calendar year 2025 … Without doing this now, it looks like we would look at a $200,000-plus escalation of the price.”

Council President Matt James said he questioned the emission standards.

“By pre-ordering these fire engines, does it ensure we get the motor we want, or is it possible we’ve pre-ordered but we also get the motor we don’t want in the fire engine?” he asked. “Is that a scenario that could play out?”

Bowers said it could, but that it wasn’t likely.

“The possibility is very remote right now,” he said. “I have good information from the manufacturer, 99.5% that we’ll be able to get the L9 motor, which is the current performing motor we have in the engines now.”

Councilman Peter Buas asked if the purchase was included in the fiscal year 2024 budget. City Manager Terry McGean said it wasn’t.

“This was not in the FY24 budget because it was not expected to really be purchased until the FY25 budget …,” he explained. “The problem is it takes two years for these things to get built and if we don’t lock them in before May, we know for a fact prices will go up 1 to 3%. And there’s a very good chance we will no longer be able to get the standard engines.”

McGean told the council the request simply seeks to encumber the money until it is spent in fiscal year 2025.

“It encumbers the money in fund balance, but the money stays in fund balance and earns interest,” he added.

Mayor Rick Meehan questioned if the volunteer company would contribute the 20% cost share for the engines. Bowers said it would.

“Nothing different has been indicated,” he added.

Gehrig questioned if the town would be required to replace its motors once emission standards are implemented in 2027. Bowers said he didn’t believe it would.

“Before we put these motors in these engines, I’d like to confirm that that’s the case,” Gehrig replied.

He also questioned who would take ownership of the engines. McGean said that was being negotiated with the volunteer division.

“It is my intent as city manager that the city owns these new ones,” he said.

When asked if the town would receive any money from the sale of the fire engines, officials said it wouldn’t.

“That’s also being discussed …,” McGean said. “In this case, assuming we get this worked out, if we paid 80% for this vehicle, in 20 years, if it gets sold, we would get 80% of the sales price and the volunteers would get 20%.”

James asked when the fire department would have originally replaced the two engines. Bowers said they would’ve started acquiring them in 2024, or a year ahead of their scheduled replacement.

“So because of the emissions issues and the suspected supply chain issues, we’re doing it another year earlier,” James said.

After further discussion, the council voted 6-1 to approve the fire department’s request.