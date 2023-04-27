Students at Ocean City Elementary School were excited to show off all the reading they did during their Spring Break. Each flower added to the Blooming Readers flowerpot represents 15 minutes spent reading. All those flowers add up to hours and hours of kids soaking up books and developing a love for reading. As a reward, students will be treated to a pie eating contest between our principal, assistant principal, and guidance counselor at the end of the school year. In front of the Blooming Readers display are students from Wendi Eitel’s third grade class and Laura Black’s kindergarten class.