ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Changes in the workplace might be daunting for some, but you love challenges and will do just fine with this one. Remember to work with facts, not rumors.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Just when you need some emotional reassurances, you find an almost-forgotten, friendly gesture repaid in the most wonderful way. More good news follows.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You have a chance to restart a stalled personal relationship. Additionally, a workplace change bodes well for new opportunities, but you need more facts before you can act.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Talk to your longtime friends about why they’re not in sync with your new pal. You might learn some startling facts. Also, a difficult workplace situation eases.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): What seems to be a golden opportunity is, naturally, attractive to Leos. But be careful that it’s not just a lot of surface glitter. You need to ask more questions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): There are still some issues with getting decisions made on your workplace project. Talk to a supervisor about ways to break the impasse.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A family matter could become more complicated and reach an apparent dead end. Don’t give up on trying to find a solution. Work patiently with everyone involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You’ll soon hear more about an offer that could change the direction of your career. Meanwhile, enjoy the newly positive on-the-job environment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Expect a favorable reply to a workplace request. On the home front, a full explanation helps you sort out a long-standing personal problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A serious matter needs focused consideration. Watch that your sometimes capricious nature doesn’t create any unnecessary distractions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You win added support for your determination to turn a bad situation into a good one. One new ally arrives from a most unexpected source.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Family and friends need to be told about a decision you want to make. Be prepared to offer a full explanation when asked. Hold nothing back.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be a fighter and a lover. You are a natural leader with a strong sense of justice that makes people respect you.

