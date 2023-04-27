The Eastern Shore Literacy Association (ESLA) announced 19 Worcester Preparatory School students earned finalist status in the Young Authors Contest for poetry or short story. According to ESLA Young Authors’ Contest Chair, Dr. Brian Cook, there were over 300 entries from 19 area schools, both public and private. Each finalist finished in the top three of their respective category/grade levels.

Pictured, front from left, are lower school students Eli Parker, Lea and Serena Jaoude, Sloane Smith, Charlize Damouni, Isla Pippin and Vincent Fasano; second row, middle school students Scarlett Shimko, Mia Jaoude, Paul Kraeuter, Lara Owens, Kristie Carr and Vivien Ruggerio. Top row, from left, are Upper School students Jett Odachowski, Jayden Scopp, Jude Damouni, Allen Zhang, Dylan McGovern and Tyler Netting.