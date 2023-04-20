New Pocomoke Library Planned For Existing Site SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Library is now planning for a new Pocomoke branch at the facility’s existing site on Market Street. Though the library has been working with the City of Pocomoke toward erecting a new facility at the site of the old armory, delays have prompted officials to abandon that plan. Instead,… Read More »

Air Rights Ordinance For Majestic Hotel Project Advances OCEAN CITY – A first reading of an ordinance to grant air rights above Washington Lane will move forward following a public hearing this week. In a Mayor and Council meeting Monday, officials voted 5-0, with Councilman Peter Buas absent and Councilman Will Savage recusing himself, to proceed with the first reading of an ordinance…

Phantom's Last Broadway Performance Hits Home For Show's Former Female Lead; Area Resident Starred In Production From 2006-2010 BERLIN – For local Jennifer Hope Wills, the last Broadway performance of "The Phantom of the Opera" was personal. From 2006-2010, Wills performed eight shows a week as the female lead Christine Daaé in the show. Wills, who recently returned to the lower shore and currently serves as a one-on-one educational assistant at Berlin Intermediate…