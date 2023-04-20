Va. Residents Charged After Driving With Guns

OCEAN CITY – Four Virginia residents were charged in Ocean City last Friday for transporting three handguns in a vehicle.

On April 14, around 9:30 p.m., an Ocean City police officer on patrol noticed a Dodge Charger traveling in north Ocean City that had eluded an earlier stop attempt by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear why the sheriff’s deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle, according to police reports.

A computer check of the vehicle’s Virginia license plate found no valid registration on file, concluding the temporary vehicle registration was fraudulent. As police followed the vehicle, the smell of marijuana was detected. The odor was confirmed upon approach of the vehicle, which had four individuals inside. The female driver, Wilniqua Battle, 30, of Portsmouth, Va., was asked to exit the vehicle. As she left the vehicle, police noticed a handgun in the driver-side door of the vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, William J. Battle, 27, of Portsmouth, Va., and the driver were placed in handcuffs during questioning. William Battle informed police another handgun was in the trunk of the vehicle in a bag.

Another passenger, Terrell Mabrey, 30, of Portsmouth, Va., was questioned and told police his handgun could be found in the passenger side door panel. A computer records search found Mabrey was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2011 breaking and entering conviction in Virginia.

None of the suspects were registered to carry handguns in Virginia or Maryland. William Battle has been charged with knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle and knowingly transporting a handgun on his person. Wilniqua Battle was charged with knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle and knowingly transporting a handgun on his person. Mabrey was charged with knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle and knowingly transporting a handgun on his person. The fourth passenger, Jessie Reid, 24, of Painter, Va., was charged with knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle.

Drug Possession Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Pocomoke man was charged by police with drug possession last week.

On April 12, around 1 a.m., an Ocean City police officer on routine patrol came upon a vehicle parked in a hotel fire lane on 21st Street matching the description of a car authorities were trying to locate. An external scan of the unoccupied vehicle resulted in a yellow paper bag being seen on the center console armrest with crack cocaine inside.

Joshua H. Griffin, 26, of Pocomoke, was confirmed as the vehicle owner. Griffin, who worked in security at the hotel, allowed the officer to search the vehicle. The search resulted in the confirmation of crack cocaine inside the bag as well as several oxycodone pills and a used blue plastic straw with residue associated with inhaling crushed pills.

Griffin was charged with three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance-schedule 2 for the crack cocaine and the two prescription drugs.

Disturbing Peace, Weapon

OCEAN CITY – A Wicomico County man faces disturbing the peace and weapon charges after getting unruly with police and paramedics.

On April 13 around 5:30 p.m., a police officer on bike patrol observed two males, one of whom was Marcus A. Daniels, 24, of Pittsville, openly consuming a beer on Wilmington Lane near North Division Street. As the officer approached, Daniels began cursing about the resort police department. Police advised Daniels to lower his voice and informed he was violating the city’s open container ordinance. The man continued to use profanities and show signs of intoxication. The situation escalated to the point police arrested Daniels due to the public disturbance being caused.

After being handcuffed, a body search found a black pocket knife in Daniels’ front pants pocket. “It is a violation of a Town of Ocean City ordinance to be in possession of an assisted-opening knife within the corporate limits,” according to the police charging document. During the arrest, Daniels requested an evaluation by paramedics. When EMS arrived, Daniels admitted, “I was just (expletive deleted) with the cops, I’m actually fine.” He was charged with disturbing the peace, refusing to obey a lawful order, public intoxication, open container violation, making a false call to EMS and possession of an assisted-opening knife within town limits.

Homicide Suspect Sought

SALISBURY — A search is underway for a suspect(s) as Maryland State Police continue the investigation into shooting in Wicomico County that claimed the life of a teenager and injured a 22-year-old man early this morning in Salisbury.

The deceased victim is identified as Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, of Salisbury. Johnson was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The injured victim is identified as Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, of Salisbury. Maynes was also transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Shortly after midnight this morning, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street in Salisbury near Buena Vista Avenue. Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as detectives and officers from the Salisbury Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. Personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department also responded for assistance.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area throughout the day. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.