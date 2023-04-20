Rose Marie Ross

BERLIN — Rose Marie Ross, age 84, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Born in Glassport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Gattone and Rose Marie Gattone,

Rose was a Beautician, a Homemaker, and a wonderful cook who loved gathering with friends and family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Burak (James) and Christina Zucchero (Eric); five grandchildren, Megan Burak Lowe (Jamie), Nicholas Burak (Emily), Ian Burak, Melissa Fields (Dylan) and Holly Zucchero (Chad); and one great-grandchild, Amelia Fields.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Joseph Ross, and three sisters, Jeanne Kaspary, Phyllis Germek and Genevieve Evanoski.

Cremation followed her death. There are no formal services planned at this time. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Donations may be sent to the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home Berlin

Richard Charles Jones

BERLIN — Richard Charles Jones, age 84, of Berlin. died Monday, April 10, 2023 at home. He was born in Berlin and was the son of the late Charles Thomas and Achsah (Cathell) Jones.

Richard and his brothers, Edwin and Frank farmed together for many years. He was a member of the Redmen’s and was a member and former Trustee at Buckingham Presbyterian Church. He loved model trains, woodworking, gardening, rabbit hunting and he also trained beagles.

Richard is survived by his wife, Peggy W. Jones; one son, Richard G. “Rick” Jones of Berlin; three sisters, Kathleen Pruitt of Berlin, Marlyn Shockley of Whaleyville and Achsah Jarman of Berlin; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones, Chris McDonald and Travis McDonald; three great grandchildren Alyvia McDonald, Collin McDonald and Grayson McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Edwin Jones, Paul Jones, George Jones, Franklyn Jones and Dale Jones, and two sisters, Anna Cortese and Margaret Jones.

A memorial service was held on Monday April 17, 2023 at Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Main Street in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Buckingham Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 248, Berlin, Md. 21811, or Berlin Vol Fire Co. 214 N. Main Street Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Georgeann Magnes

OCEAN CITY — Georgeann Magnes, age 80, of Ocean City, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin surrounded by her four daughters after a long battle with lung disease.

Georgeann was born Aug. 16, 1942 in Munhall, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas Kolesar and Marian Scherbik. She is also preceded in death by her late brother Nicholas Dean Kolesar and sister Marian Dunn.

Georgeann moved to Maryland in 1963 with her late husband, John Daniel Magnes where they started their family and their journey toward almost 60 years of marriage. When her husband, Dan, became involved as a coach in their girls’ softball leagues, Georgeann quickly jumped in giving rides to practices and games and became the best scorekeeper in any league. Originally from Pittsburgh, she remained an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan but, when it came to baseball, the Baltimore Orioles stole her heart! On any given night she could be seen watching the game while ironing in the kitchen hooting and hollering “Go O’s” or “That’s my Birds!”

Georgeann always believed in giving back and helping others in need. She was involved in the soup kitchen through her church parish, gave supplies to the homeless and even saved old blankets to give to the local SCPA. In addition to the charitable donations, she would go out of her way on holidays and special occasions to make up little goodie bags to give out to her social groups, such as the ladies’ lunch bunch, Elk’s Women’s Axillary Group, and No-Hatters. One of her favorite social events was the shuffle bowl at the Elk’s.

Georgeann was a faithful person and, being raised Catholic, she became a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church once they moved to Ocean City. She wore a tiny angel on her shirt to always carry her faith with her.

Georgeann is survived by children, Paula (Steve) Peddicord, Denise Flynn, Jacqui (Bruce Howard) Magnes and Danielle (Troy) Scogland; grandchildren: Bryan, Sean, Erin, Derek, Joey, Cydney, Riley, Drake, and Sawyer; six great grandchildren; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a one-hour visitation on April 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. held at St Luke’s Catholic Church at 100th Street and Coastal Highway followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to:

Believe in Tomorrow https://www.believeintomorrow.org/ways-to-give/

St Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate

Letters of condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]