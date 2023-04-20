A sunset is pictured from the Newport Farms Estate, which will host this year’s AGH Anniversary Celebration. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – To celebrate the hospital’s growth and the community support that has made it possible, the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will be holding its 30th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, May 18.

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire for the outdoor event that will take place, rain or shine, during from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Features of the gala include an abundance of sophisticated hors d’oeuvres, an array of stylish cocktails and live music entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure.

This year the foundation looks forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the community hospital. Three decades of commitment is traditionally represented by a pearl — a symbol of wisdom, purity, and love. It is because of the long-lasting support and dedication by community members that Atlantic General Hospital continues to shine. All proceeds from the event remain in the community and used to support health care at the hospital and health system.

Admission to attend the event is $150 per person and can be purchased online at www.agh.care/agh30. Event sponsorships are also available. Several sponsorship levels include a number of complimentary admissions to the celebration.

The foundation extends a special thank you to Anniversary Celebration Committee Co-Chairs Emily Tunis and Sara Hambury for their tremendous leadership and unwavering commitment to coordinating what is sure to be another unforgettable event, celebrating the hospital the community built 30 years ago.

For the 19th consecutive year, Bil-Jac/Kelly Foods Corporation has committed as the event’s Legacy Sponsor. Additionally, Diamond Sponsors include Gebhardt & Smith LLP, George & Emily Tunis – Hardwire, LLC and Ocean Downs Casino. Platinum sponsors include AGH Auxiliary, Bank of Ocean City, Carey Distributors, Inc., Bill & Cathryn Corey and Stewart Title, Delmarva Spine and Pain, Global Reimbursement Consultants, Humphrey Rich Construction Group, Keller Brothers, Long Life Treated Wood, Inc., Spain Wine Bar and Yard Designs, Inc. There are dozens of other sponsors at different levels who help make the event an annual success.

Visit www.agh.care/agh30 to purchase admissions or submit sponsorships. For more information, contact Laura Powell, event coordinator, at [email protected] or by calling the Foundation office at 410-641-9671.