Above, junior Kole Kohut is pictured driving a fastball during Monday’s home win over Pocomoke, 11-1.Senior Owen Knerr led the offense with three RBIs in the win. Senior Stephen Wade and Junior Lukas Loring each drove in two runs. Junior Matt Wright scored the pitching win. Photo by Nick Denny

BERLIN – The following is a look at recent action involving some spring sports at Stephen Decatur High school.

The varsity baseball, sporting a 10-1 record as of mid-week, has been rolling through Bayside play this month. Prior to defeating Pocomoke, the Seahawks crushed Snow Hill, 14-1, on April 13 and Wi-Hi, 10-0, on April. In the Wi-Hi win, senior Brooks Kendall threw a perfect game. The offense was powered by Senior Owen Knerr, who drove in three runs, and Junior Ryder Swanson, who had two RBIs. Senior AJ Kolb and Junior Foster Smith each scored two runs.

With a 10-1 record, the varsity softball team has been on a hot streak since its March 21 loss to Delmar, 9-3. April has brought wins over Nandua, 7-4; Snow Hill, 22-0; Wi-Hi, 25-2; and Pocomoke, 19-0. In the Wi-Hi slaughter, freshman Emily Blume led the way with four hits, five RBIs and four runs scored. Junior Leah Simpson and Senior Sarah Smith each had two RBIs. In the Pocomoke rout, Simpson earned the mound win and added two hits. The offense was led by sophomore Ava Snelsire (three RBIs) and two RBIs each from sophomore Ryleigh Smith and freshman Emily Blume.

Over on the lacrosse field, Decatur’s girls lacrosse team continues Bayside play with a 5-3 record as after Wednesday’s win over Kent Island.

A hat trick from senior Audrey Mumford and two goals from Kayla Brady were key in the narrow home win over Kent Island Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Decatur defeated Easton, 19-6, avenging a tough loss last Friday to Queen Anne’s, 9-7. In the Easton game, Mumford paced the way with three goals and two assists. Registering hat tricks were Mia Kemp, Lily Carson and Mariabella Morse. Sadie Kauffman added two goals and an assist.

In a game on April 12, Dexatur downed North Caroline 9-7 behind two goals apiece from Kauffman and Shelby Rosemond.