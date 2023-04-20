OCEAN PINES – Officials say they continue to address staffing shortages within the association’s departments.

Last Saturday, General Manager John Viola presented the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors with an update on staffing.

He noted salary adjustments, a new contribution plan and a new testing process have contributed to hiring improvements within the Ocean Pines Police Department.

“This is the best I’ve seen in five years, and I think it’s positive going forward,” he said. “We are definitely competitive in compensation and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Viola told community members last week the board recently approved pay increases, as well as a defined pension and equivalent contribution plan to address recruitment and retention efforts within the Ocean Pines Police Department. He noted the department has also implemented a new process in which candidates must pass written and physical tests before they are sent to the academy.

“We get applications from possible police candidates, and we test them before they go to the academy,” he said. “Everybody has had success with it, and we certainly have.”

As a result of that new testing process, Viola said the police department has sent three top candidates to the July academy.

“I’m excited about this, as well as everybody in the police department and on the board,” he said. “We also have a potential dispatcher, someone we can bring on board and possibly go to the next academy.”

Viola also highlighted hiring efforts within the association’s aquatics department. He noted the budget included pay increases and paid training for lifeguards.

“I believe we are moving in the right direction,” he said. “It is our goal to keep the pools open. We’ll do our best on that with the resources we have.”

During public comments, resident Steve Haffner questioned current operations within the police and fire departments.

“My question simply is, with the police department, and the situation it is in manpower-wise right now, until you do get enough on board, will the state police and the sheriff’s office continue to monitor throughout Ocean Pines?” he asked. “Number two, EMS and the fire department, manpower-wise, are they strong still? What will that look like in the future?”

Viola noted that the police department had the continued support of both the Maryland State Police and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

“We also have the state troopers, and or the county, supporting us in time slots where we may not have the manpower,” he added. “So with overtime and everything, we are getting through.”

For his part, Fire Chief Steve Grunewald said staffing at the fire department remained strong.

“We are staffed up and good to go,” he said.