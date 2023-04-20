OCEAN CITY – Officials say the introduction of a new ticketing service and the rollout of a membership program are expected to help keep costs down at the Ocean City convention center.

On Wednesday, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented members of the Ocean City Tourism Commission with an update on projects at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. In addition to building improvements, which will be completed in the coming months, Perlozzo said the convention center will soon introduce a new ticketing system.

“As of May 31, Etix will be our ticketing source. We are not renewing Ticketmaster,” he said. “It was primarily about fees being charged to the consumer and the flexibility associated with Ticketmaster. It’s a great service, but there’s 25 opportunities out there.”

Perlozzo told commission members the contract has been signed, and officials are in the process of training staff on the new system.

“Terry Fator in July will be the first show where we use Etix,” he said. “That’s going to be the guinea pig.”

Perlozzo this week also presented the commission with plans to roll out a Performing Arts Center membership program.

“We’re going to have different levels,” he explained. “From $100 to $5,000 and up, you can participate, and there’s a host of benefits associated with that.”

Perlozzo said membership levels will provide participants with access to tickets before they go on sale to the public.

“Over the past year we’ve heard comments that indicate you used to take your time and get a ticket and now all the good seats get gobbled up quick,” he said. “So if you’re a patron, for as little as $100, you have early access to ticketing.”

He said the goal of the program is to boost revenues, which will go toward keeping costs associated with performances down.

“The music industry has exploded, and the costs have increased 30%, 40%,” he said. “So this opportunity will allow us to continue to do that.”

Perlozzo told commission members that the same Broadway shows brought to the Performing Arts Center last year cost the town $15,000 more this year.

“So adding Etix, which reduces the ticketing fee by $8 per ticket, and having the funds to do this will keep those costs down and fill the house with quality entertainment,” he said.

Perlozzo said the Performing Arts Center membership will be launched in the coming weeks.

“Become a member and get the hottest seat in town,” he said.