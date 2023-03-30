Easter egg hunts are planned inside the Carousel building on April 8 and 9. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – Trimper Rides has announced its grand re-opening on April 8 at noon. Guests will be welcomed to officially cross the threshold for the start of the 130th season.

Locals and visitors are invited to join Peter Cottontail in the Trimper Rides’ Carousel Building as he hosts the 3rd Annual Trimper Rides Easter Weekend April 8-9. Lucky guests will partake in egg hunts, egg rolls and bunny dance parties. Events will be spread throughout the weekend, but the traditional egg hunt will be held both days. Guests can take advantage of a $25 discounted ride-all-rides wristband. For the early birds, wristband sales will start at 11 a.m. on the Boardwalk. Allowing families to skip the pass procession and line up right away for the Easter Egg Hunt.

The egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. on April 8-9 sparks the Easter themed events. The egg roll on April 8 and bunny dance party on April 9 are new to the Easter events schedule. The new events will start at 3 p.m. each day. New rules and regulations have been added to help with traffic and give the best experience for all. Please see Trimper Rides’ website for full details and to sign up to participate. (www.trimperrides.com/trimper-news/easter-at-trimper_rides).

“We are thrilled to bring this family-friendly event back to Ocean City and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 130th season in the park,” said Trimper Rides President Scott Savage.

All park events are weather-dependent and wristbands can be purchased at the park or online. Stay updated on all future updates and other upcoming events by visiting https://www.trimperrides.com/events and on Facebook and Instagram.

Trimper Rides of Ocean City is a Maryland amusement park serving generations over the past 129 years. Trimper Rides is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc. which also operates Marty’s Playland and the upcoming Inlet Village, employing 200 workers each year. The Board of Directors includes Wendy Delamater, Wendy Dibuo, Bill Hopkins, Laura Minker, Scott Savage and Chelsea Trimper.