BERLIN – Senior Ryan McLaughlin’s first trip to the hill this season was an outstanding one – a no hitter against Bennett last Friday.

Decatur is off to a fast start this season, earning shutout wins in its first two games over Bennett, 6-0, and Wi-Hi, 20-0.

In an interview on WMDT after his pitching gem, McLaughlin, who has committed to play baseball at the University of Delaware, said, “I think that’s my first no hitter so I am pretty excited. It feels great because we lost to them last year in the playoffs, which ended our season. I was just trying to come out here and get revenge. We are a family … ”

Decatur began a long home stretch yesterday against Parkside, followed by home outings against Kent Island, April 4; West Deptford High in a scrimmage April 8; Nandua, April 12; Snow Hill, April 13; Wi-Hi, April 14; and Pocomoke High, April 17.