RWWC Held their February Meeting

dThe Republican Women of Worcester County held their February meeting at Worcester Technical High School. Guest speakers were Julie Giordano, county executive of Wicomico County and Patrick Kerr, president, College Republicans, Salisbury University. Pictured from left to right are Liz Mumford, 1st vice president RWWC, Julie Giordano, Kerr and Sandy Zitzer, president RWWC.