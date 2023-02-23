Utility Worker Recognized

Photo by Charlene Sharpe

The Berlin Mayor and Council honored employee Caleb Hunter earlier this month for his completion of an extensive four-year lineman apprentice program. Hunter, center, is pictured with Utility Director Tim Lawrence and Mayor Zack Tyndall.

