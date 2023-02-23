Felony Charge For Cop Assault

BERLIN – A Willards woman is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly injuring a police officer last Saturday.

Chelsea Ehrisman, 33, of Willards, was pulled over for driving 51 mph in 25 mph on westbound Route 50 near the bridge in West Ocean City around 10 p.m. on Feb. 18.

After being pulled over, Ehrisman became physically combative with the officer as well as damaging the responding Maryland State Police trooper’s patrol vehicle while in handcuffs. The vehicle’s front windshield was broken in the tirade, according to police reports. During the skirmish, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy was injured enough to require a visit to Atlantic General Hospital. No major injuries were reported, however.

Due to the officer assault, Ehrisman was charged with felony second degree assault against a law enforcement officer. In addition to the speeding and other related traffic charges, Ehrisman was charged with impaired driving under the influence of alcohol, second degree assault, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property value under $1,000. Ehrisman was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

X

Hit-And-Run Leads To Assault

OCEAN CITY – While being questioned over a reported vehicle hit-and-run that had occurred, a local woman resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

Ocean City Communications received a call Feb. 9 at 4:45 p.m. alerting to a hit-and-run incident that had occurred on Bayshore Drive. According to witnesses, a parked car was struck from behind and damaged by a passenger car that never stopped until it reached its destination further down the road. The motorist, later identified as Danielle M. Gallagher, 55, of Ocean City, was observed by a witness entering a residence nearby.

Upon contact with Gallagher, police observed she had been drinking and began yelling at officers during questioning and slapped an officer’s hand with her own hand in an intentional manner. She resisted the officer’s attempt to put her in handcuffs and continued to scream profanities. She was later found at police headquarters to have an alcohol concentration well over the legal driving limit.

Gallagher was charged with disturbing the peace, second degree assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

X

Weapons Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Silver Spring man had weapons charges filed against him after a traffic stop in north Ocean City last Sunday.

Ocean City police pulled over a Nissan with Maryland tags about 9:48 p.m. Feb. 19 because it was discovered the license plates belonged to another vehicle of a different make and model. Police initiated a traffic stop under the suspicion of an illegally transferred tag.

An odor of marijuana was detected by police, and the driver, Alan D. Menezes, admitted it was from a joint. Menezes and three other occupants were asked to exit the vehicle. Menezes told police there were no other drugs in the vehicle but admitted to having a switchblade knife in his back pocket and a “BB gun” in a backpack. Police located a loaded replica Glock handgun with a magazine full of copper colored, metal pellets.

Menezes was charged with transporting a replica handgun and possession of a spring assisted knife along with knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and unauthorized display and use of a registration plate.

X

Armed Robbery Suspect Sought

SHOWELL – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 11 in Worcester County.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot to 6 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 50 to 60 years old with a gray beard and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt, a black knit hat, dark-colored sweatpants, white and black Nike shoes and black gloves.

According to a preliminary investigation the suspect entered Smith Market, located on the 11700 block of Worcester Highway in Showell shortly before 9:35 a.m. on Feb. 11. He approached the cashier, displayed a handgun and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from multiple cash registers. The suspect is believed to have fled the area in a white Honda Accord and was last seen traveling northbound on Worcester Highway.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.