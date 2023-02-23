Worcester Prep’s Lower School celebrated Valentine’s Day. Before dismissal each class celebrated with a party, where students shared cards and treats with their classmates, or spent the time giving to a good cause. Worcester Prep’s fifth grade class, along with the help of homeroom moms Jenna Hoch and Kim Kappes, spent their Valentine’s party building “Warrior Care Packages” by bundling infant blankets and books to be donated to Wyatt’s Warriors Foundation, created in honor of Wyatt Mercer Shipe who was born with congenital heart defects. Above is Camille Jenkins’s class. Below are kindergartners Tenley Brittingham, Savannah Baker, Romie Crevecoeur and Rosie Lane exchanging Valentine’s cards during their party.