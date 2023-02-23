WPS swim team members, pictured at the Varsity Swimming Inaugural ESIAC Conference Meet, include, front from left, Mia Jaoude, Jack Wells, Lena Parker, Gabriella Damouni, Meeta Agarwal and WPS Swim Coach Kristina Watts; back, WPS Athletics Director Matt McGinnis, Jude Damouni, Will Wells, Jacob Lev and Bella Fernley. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Worcester Preparatory School’s first swim team in history made its debut this month at the Varsity Swimming Inaugural ESIAC Conference Meet, where the team performed well.

The inaugural Mallards Swim Team consists of senior Meeta Agarwal, sophomore Will Wells, freshmen Jude Damouni and Lena Parker and eighth graders Gabriella Damouni, Bella Fernley, Mia Jaoude, Jacob Lev and Jack Wells. The girls’ team finished third out of six teams. The boys’ team finished second out of six teams.

Kristina Watts, who is in her first-year teaching middle school math at WPS, has signed on to be the Mallards swim coach. Watts swam for 10 years on the Eagle Swim Team in Baltimore County and four years at Salisbury University. She has coached swimming for 14 years for four different teams, consisting of all ages from 6 years old up to collegiate level, including high school teams that were conference champions, and swimmers who have placed top eight in the State of Maryland throughout her career.

The swimmers’ results were as follows:

Girls 200 Medley Relay First Place: Mia Jaoude, Meeta Agarwal, Gabi Damouni and Lena Parker

Girls 200 Free First Place: Gabi Damouni

Girls 100 Free First Place: Gabi Damouni

Girls 100 Fly First Place: Mia Jaoude

Girls 100 Back First Place: Mia Jaoude

Boys 200 Free First Place: Jude Damouni

Boys 50 Free First Place: Jack Wells

Boys 200 Free First Place: Will Wells, Jack Wells, Jacob Lev and Jude Damouni.