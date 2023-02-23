Six Wrestlers Win Bayside Titles

Stephen Decatur High School’s wrestling team continued its winning ways last week winning the Bayside Championship with six wrestlers capturing individual Bayside Conference titles. In total, Decatur had nine finalists with 11 wrestlers placing in the top three of their weight divisions and all 13 finishing in the top five. Winning individual Bayside titles were, from left, were Gavin Solito, Reid Caimi, Elijah Collick, Kole Kohut, Parker Intrieri and Logan Intrieri. The six wrestlers have advanced to the 2A regional tournament. Earlier this month Decatur won its fourth consecutive state 2A championship. Submitted Photos