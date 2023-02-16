Dr. Melvin Friedman

OCEAN CITY — Dr. Melvin “Maish” Friedman passed away in the comfort of his home in Ocean City surrounded by family on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at the age of 86.

Melvin was universally liked and revered by his community. He lived a life filled with love, generosity, and kindness, always putting others before himself. He was a true friend to all who knew him.

He graduated on the Dean’s List from the University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy despite having a severe hearing impairment. Melvin, commonly referred to as Doc, was a hard-working, successful, businessman who owned Linden Pharmacy in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City, where he owned businesses for over 30 years. Following his retirement, he was the Chairman of the Ocean City Community Health Fair in partnership with AARP for over 17 years. As a bilateral recipient of Cochlear implants, he was an ambassador for new patients seeking implant surgery.

After only six months of knowing each other, he married the love of his life, Jackie Friedman (nee Hoffman). For the next 61 years, they were always by each other’s side enjoying the simple pleasures of life and remaining devoted to one another. Together, they had four children, Jill (Ernest) Slovon, Steven (Sandra) Friedman, Brian (Lisa) Friedman and Barry (Kim) Friedman, and nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeff) Adler, Erin Slovon, Abby Friedman, Mattie Friedman, Halle Friedman, Reese Friedman, Bryce Friedman, Brandon Friedman, and Sydney Friedman. His family will forever cherish the memories they shared with their Pop Pop.

Maish was born and raised in a tight-knit Jewish community in Baltimore where traditions and values were passed down from generation to generation. He was predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth Friedman, Shirley Sohmer, and Irving Friedman, and his loving parents, Lena and Samuel Friedman. His family was everything to him, and he made sure to stay connected over the years. Melvin will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will always remember his warm smile, intelligence, silly antics, determination, and unwavering spirit – he was a true mensch. His legacy of love and kindness will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched.

Services were held at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, Md. 21208, on Feb. 13, 2023. Interment was in Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cochlear Implant Awareness Foundation (http://www.ciafonline.org/). Please refer to Sol Levinson’s website for additional shiva dates and times.

X

Martha Townsend Wilkins

OCEAN CITY — Martha Townsend Wilkins, age 76, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Berlin, Martha was the daughter of the late Charles Townsend and Elsie Warrington Townsend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Gordon Wilkins, in July of 2022.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy Di Buo and James A. Di Buo of Bishopville, and her son, William G. Wilkins, II of Ocean City. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Townsend and wife Joan of Berlin, and her grandchildren, James, Mark, Thomas, Madison, Gabrielle, Gavin, Nathan, Tony, Gunnar, and Candace as well as great-grandchildren, Kehlani, Emma, Antonio, Zooey and Mariah, also surviving are a nephew, Michael, and nieces, Cheryl, Tiffany and Kandis.

Mrs. Wilkins graduated with honors from the Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1964 and traveled to North Dakota where she joined her husband who was serving in the United States Airforce. When her children were young, she worked at Ocean City Elementary School before taking over the family business. Gordon and Martha owned and operated the Cork Bar in Ocean City for many years. They actively supported The Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County, through their CAN CAMPAIGN. Both Martha and her husband were also staunch supporters of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department. Most of all, for Martha, her family always came first.

Those who knew Martha, also know that through the miracles of medical science and caring and talented people, Martha survived 8 ½ years after receiving a kidney transplant. She was a high-risk patient and overcame many obstacles to be able to enjoy her golden years with her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Martha Wilkins to the Johns Hopkins Department of Surgery in support of Surgery ICU, Hopkins Transplant Research. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University and forward to: Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Department of Surgery, 550 North Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, Md. 21205. To make an online gift via credit card, please visit: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/surgery.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Charles Lewis Maxwell V

MILTON, Del. — Charles Lewis Maxwell V, affectionately known as Bubby, 20, of Milton, passed unexpectedly the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was born July 13, 2002, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of Charles IV and Lauri Maxwell.

Charles graduated from Cape Henlopen High School in 2020. He was a life member of Bethany St. John’s United Methodist Church in Pleasantville, N.J. While growing up, he was an active member of Air Force JROTC at Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing, N.J., 4-H of Atlantic County, N.J., and Boy Scouts of America Troop 126 in Mays Landing. Charles was passionate about his family, friends, job, and his daily Dunkin’ ritual, as well as photography, fashion, nature, helping others, and loving his cat, Missy. Most importantly, even from a young age, Charles was confident and passionate about being exactly who he was, despite what others may have thought or said; even then, he would go out of his way to help anyone and boost their esteem. He also lit up every room which was graced with his hair and signature grin. Charles loved working as a server at Big Fish Grill in Rehoboth, alongside what he considered his second family, especially being the bar back for his girls. Anyone who knew Charles knew that he was happily independent, fiercely loyal, unapologetically honest, a constant source of positivity, was always ready to make memories with the people he held close, and never met a stranger.

Charles was predeceased by his grandfathers, Charles Conover Maxwell III and Edward James McClafferty. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Lauri Maxwell; his siblings, Dylan Rosenberg, Olivia Kelly, Adam Kelly, Emma Maxwell and Charlotte Maxwell; his grandparents: Patricia McClafferty, Nancy Maxwell and Ken Salsgiver; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Earth Day Saturday, April 22, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Hwy., Lewes, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Additionally, a visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m., the night prior, Friday, April 21. At the family’s request, do not wear black or ties. Immediately following the services, the family would like to invite all to join them in gathering at Milton Memorial Park in Milton to enjoy the company of loved ones in planting a tree in Charles’ honor.

A second celebration of life will be held in New Jersey at a later date.

Details regarding contributions in memory of Charles will be announced at a later time.

Visit Charles’ Life Memorial webpage and sign his virtual guestbook at parsellfuneralhomes.com.

X

Clarence Ebe Hudson

BISHOPVILLE — On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Clarence Ebe Hudson, loving husband and father, was called home at the age of 86.

Born Aug. 22, 1936, Clarence was a member of the first graduating class of Stephen Decatur High School in 1955, making him the first in his family to graduate high school. Clarence spent most of his career working with his brother Bob Hudson building homes in Ocean City and the surrounding areas, finishing his carpentry career at the age of 76 working for Kenny Baker and daughter, Anne Marie at the Francis Scott Key Motel.

He spent all of his life around the water. Clarence was an avid hunter and fisherman spending most of his youth combing the shores of the river for soft shells, fishing nets and crab pots with his father, and building truck bodies in the family barn. Clarence met the love of his life Barbara at the age of 21. He won Barbara’s heart with his blue eyes, Bishopville charm, and smooth dance moves.

Clarence and Barbara spent their weekends with their children and friends camping at Tom’s Cove Campground in Chincoteague, Virginia. All Clarence and Barbara had to do was show up at the Clubhouse and the band would play WipeOut to get the party started. Later in life, Barbara and Clarence returned to camping with their daughters and grandkids. He spent many hours with his family fishing on his boat or surf fishing on Assateague Island. Clarence loved his family. He taught his family so much during his lifetime; the importance of hard work and determination, fearlessness; and never letting age stop you from enjoying life. As his grandkids and Clarence would say “He was the best.”

Clarence is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; his daughter Brenda, widow of Dean Wooten of Bishopville; his daughter Terry and Patrick Townsend of Parsonsburg; his grandchildren Megan and husband Michael Clifford, Gabrielle Wooten, Taylor Townsend, Ryan Townsend; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bentley.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Archie and Mary Hudson of Bishopville; his daughter, Margaret Ann; his siblings Bob, Grace, Jack, and Elsie; his beloved dog Pudge; and his cat Spotty.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main Street, Selbyville, Del. Friends and family are invited to visit from 12 to 1 p.m.

Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to Assateague Mobile Sportfishermen’s Association, where Clarence was a lifetime member, P.O. Box 106, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.