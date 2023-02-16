OCEAN CITY — Traditionally, an Irish Wake marks the end of someone’s life, but this year in Ocean City it marks the start of the lively and rousing St. Patrick’s festivities when the Friends of WCDC holds its 9th annual Finnegan’s Wake Saturday, Feb. 25, in Seacrets Morley Hall.

The event is a mock Irish funeral inspired by the traditional Irish song of the same name. The doors to Morley Hall open at 5 p.m. and the evening’s festivities will commence at 5:30 p.m. with the funeral procession winding its way through Morley Hall led by the Ocean City Pipes and Drums. Included in the cortege will be St. Patrick, clergy members, mourners, pall bearers and a leprechaun or two.

Music is an integral part of an Irish wake, and back again by popular demand are The Folk Heroes. The Folk Heroes have dedicated themselves to preserving Irish culture and history through folk and nationalistic music.

A wake requires a bagpipe, and this wake has much more. Area legends The Ocean City Pipes and Drums will not only lead the funeral procession, but they will also perform flawless sets of Highland and military songs that will make this an unforgettable evening.

Audience participation will be encouraged throughout the evening. Audience members will have a chance to become part of the show when viewing Tim Finnegan. If you can raise Finnegan from the dead by telling him a joke and making him laugh, you win a beverage. Those with strong voices can enter the Keening contest. Wealthy Irish would hire professional mourners called Keeners to cry for their dearly departed. Contestants will be judged on volume, style and feeling as they compete for cash prizes.

Admission is $20. Happy hour prices will be available at the bar and the Seacrets kitchen will be offering an Irish menu.

Event sponsors are Robert Nock Insurance, Cheers of Berlin, Robin Dannelly, Vicky Tillery and John Falcone. The entertainment is sponsored by Malvern Collision Service, Michael Gallagher Family, Apple Drugs and the John Ferry family.

All money raised from this event will go toward supporting adults with intellectual disabilities who attend the Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC). WCDC provides employment opportunities, art-based day services, residential services and community-based supports for adults who live with an intellectual disability in Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. WCDC is a member of the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, and the Ocean City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Snow Hill Chambers of Commerce.