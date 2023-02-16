The annual Junior Ring Ceremony took place at Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) this month. It is tradition that seniors present the juniors with their rings along with a few insightful comments as to why the recipient is special to them. The Ring Ceremony is always an inspiring event showing the bond and friendship between peers. Above, members of the junior class gathered together following the ceremony for a group photo. Below, from left, are Mason Williams, and standing above him is his mother Meg Williams ’90; Cole Campbell with his mother Erika Campbell ’88; Lebby Becker with with her mother Tara Becker ’91, who handed her ring down to Lebby; and Baylor Hoen with his father Chris Hoen ’90.