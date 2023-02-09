BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team’s winning streak ended last week with a pair of losses against tough opponents.

Decatur had reeled off nine straight wins since the holiday break and its only two losses came to tough teams in a holiday invitational. The Seahawks’ streak came to a close last week with a 56-51 loss to Cape Henlopen in a non-conference game last Wednesday. Cape got out to a big early lead at 25-7 after one quarter and led 35-23 at the half. Decatur battled back in the third and fourth quarters to send the game to overtime. The Vikings outscored the Seahawks, 7-2, in overtime for the difference in the game. Mayah Garner led all scorers with 25 points. Several Seahawks scored in single digits. Shelby Rosemond scored seven points, but also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Back in action on Monday, the Decatur girls fell to Wicomico, 60-53. In a back-and-forth contest, the game was fairly close throughout, but Wicomico outscored Decatur in the fourth and that was the difference in the game. Despite the pair of losses, the Seahawks’ record stands at 15-4 on the season.