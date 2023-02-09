Brick Attack Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault this week after allegedly attempting to attack another man with a brick during an altercation at a downtown apartment.

Around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 11th Street for a reported assault. The 911 caller advised a fight was in progress in the apartment parking lot and one of the combatants was attempting to assault a male victim with a brick.

The witness reportedly advised she observed one of the combatants, later identified as Victor Muhammad, 34, of Baltimore, grab a red brick and lunge at the other man multiple times, swinging the brick in attempt to hit him, according to police reports. Officers arrived and located Muhammad and interviewed him about the incident.

Muhammad told officers he had been in an altercation about the room in the apartment complex they were sharing for $20 per night. Muhammad reportedly told officers the victim and another man locked him out of the apartment, and he was only trying to retrieve his personal belongings, according to police reports.

Muhammad reportedly told police he entered the apartment through a window to gain access, and officers observed a window to the apartment wide open and the blinds destroyed. Muhammad told police he could not enter through the window so he kicked the front door open to gain access. According to police reports, there were multiple boot prints on the broken front door and the latch was damaged.

When interviewed, Muhammad reportedly told officers once he got inside the unit, the victim brandished a folding knife and threatened him with it. Muhammad told police he believed the victim stabbed him with the knife, but there was no evidence of him being stabbed nor any cuts or lacerations to his clothing, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told officers Muhammad had forced his way into the unit and an argument ensued about not wanting to get into any trouble with the landlord. The victim told police Muhammad grabbed a red brick and ran toward him, lunging at him multiple times in an attempt to strike him with the brick, according to police reports.

OCPD officers located a red brick in the area of the altercation. Based on the testimony of the witness and the victim and the physical evidence, Muhammad was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and other counts.

Brick Thrower Arrested

OCEAN CITY — A Stockton man was arrested last week after allegedly throwing a brick through the window of a downtown residence.

Around 9:35 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a reported burglary in progress on Flounder Lane. The officer met with a victim who advised two males had broken a window to his residence and had fled on foot. The victim reportedly told police he knew one of the suspects because they had recently become friends and identified him as Eddie Collick, 42, of Stockton.

The victim reportedly told police he walked into his residence about a week earlier and found Collick having sex with his girlfriend, which resulted in a dispute. As a result, Collick was kicked out of the residence. Collick asked the victim if he could borrow his vehicle but was denied.

The victim reportedly told police he was alone in his residence when he heard to males talking outside. The victim said he next heard loud banging at the front door but did not respond, believing it was Collick. A short time later, the victim advised he heard the sound of glass shattering in his roommate’s bedroom.

The victim believed Collick was attempting to break into the residence, which is when he called 911. The victim told officers he looked outside and saw Collick and another man riding away from the residence on bicycles, according to police reports.

The officer checked out the scene and observed a large hole in the bedroom window of the residence. The officer also observed a brick on the floor of the residence. The victim advised Collick had been in the house multiple times and would have known which windows led to bedrooms, according to police reports. Because Collick would not have known who was on the other side of the bedroom when he threw the brick, the officer determined there was a high risk of serious injury or even death, according to police reports.

OCPD officers located Collick in the area of 5th Street. During a search, OCPD officers located on Collick two individual packaged Suboxone strips that were not prescribed to him. He was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Knife, Flare Gun Found

OCEAN CITY — A Preston woman was arrested last weekend after a knife and a flare gun were found in her vehicle following a traffic stop in the uptown area.

Around 9:45 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 94th Street because of a window tint violation. The driver, identified as Jo Ann Crandell, 74, of Preston, did not possess the medical clearance to have that level of tint on her windows, according to police reports. Crandell was the sole occupant of the vehicle and when police arrived, she was outside and leaning on the back of it, according to police reports.

As officers approached, they detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. They also observed a smoking device with marijuana residue in it, according to police reports. In a bag located behind the center console, officers located a gold-colored assisted opening knife and a flare gun, according to police reports.

The knife reportedly had a trigger mechanism on the side that released a four-inch blade. The flare gun was in working condition and loaded and capable of firing projectiles. Also located in the bag was a prescription bottle of pills for which Crandell had a prescription. She was placed under arrest for the possession of the assisted-opening knife and the loaded flare gun, which she told officers belonged to her boyfriend and he used it for protection, according to police reports.

Came Back A Second Time

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last weekend after first getting caught trespassing from an uptown hotel and then returning hours later.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to an uptown hotel for a reported trespasser on the property. Officers met with the security manager who advised about three hours later, a suspect identified as Tyair Truitt, 30, of Claymont, Del., had been issued a trespass warning from the hotel property in the presence of OCPD officers from the overnight shift.

The security manager advised after the earlier OCPD overnight shift officers had left, he observed Truitt sitting on the hood of the garage in the parking lot. The newly responding officers asked Truitt at least four times for his identification and her refused, according to police reports. Officers reportedly asked Truitt if he remembered interacting with police officers and hotel staff three hours earlier and he reportedly told them he did not and that he was staying in the vehicle in the parking lot, according to police reports.

At that point, Truitt started to walk away from officers and toward the lobby doors where he attempted to exit. OCPD officers attempted to detain Truitt, but he continued to attempt to push through the open doors and refused to provide his identification information, according to police reports. Truitt continued to pace around the lobby while officers attempted to determine who he was and if he was the same individual who had been trespassed from the hotel hours earlier.

Finally, OCPD officers attempted to arrest Truitt for trespassing and other charges, but he did not go down easily. He reportedly braced himself against officers attempting to detain him and continued to obstruct their investigation and additional charges were tacked on.