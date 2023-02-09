OC Elks Lodge Donates to OCFD

dThe Ocean City Fire Department was the recent recipient of a $2,000 donation from the Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645.  The donation is a percentage of the funds raised at the Elks’ Annual Bill Thompson’s Clothing for Kids Golf Tournament. Making the check presentation are, left to right: Jeff Heyne, golf tournament volunteer; Bill Thompson, chairman of the Clothing for Kids Tournament for the past 22 years; OCFD Fire Chief Richard Bowers and Nick Costa, committeeman of the Clothing for Kids Tournament.