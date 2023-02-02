BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team blew out Crisfield, 56-32, last Friday to run its win streak to nine games since the holiday break.

The Seahawks have been on a roll since dropping their only two games during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament, having won nine conference games in a row since the break. Not counting the two losses in the holiday tournament against stiff competition, the Seahawks are 14-0 in conference regular season games.

Last Friday against Crisfield, the Decatur girls led 22-8 after one quarter and 29-8 at the half. Crisfield did right its ship somewhat in the second half, but the damage had been done early. Mayah Garner led Decatur with 16 points, while Sam Boger added 14 points.